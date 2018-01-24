South Africa

Dams that supply Cape Town fall further as water crisis looms

24 January 2018 - 10:50 By Reuters
Residents walk past a leaking communal tap in Khayelitsha township, near Cape Town. File photo.
Residents walk past a leaking communal tap in Khayelitsha township, near Cape Town. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Water levels at the dams that supply Cape Town fell further this week, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see people forced to queue for water rations.


SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

Dam levels in the Western Cape fell to 25.3 percent on Monday from 26.6 percent the previous week, and from nearly 40 percent a year ago, according to data from the department of water affairs.

City authorities have said residents will have to queue for water when levels drop to 13.5 percent, a figure expected to be reached in April.

Cape Town told residents last week they would need to cut their daily water consumption by almost half from next month as authorities scramble to prevent the city running out of water.

The water crisis poses a risk to a vibrant tourist industry that sees almost 2 million visitors flock to Cape Town every year.

The drought is also expected to hit wine production - as the Western Cape faces the smallest harvest in more than a decade. 

Level-six water restrictions came into effect on January 1 2018. It is possible that the current restriction of 87 litres per person per day will be replaced with a 50-litre limit. Here’s how to u...

READ MORE

High and dry: Time for politicians to think out of the box

If the approach of Cape Town’s Day Zero continues on the trajectory it has maintained for the past two months, it will arrive around March 3. That’s ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

How to shower‚ wash hair‚ shave‚ flush loo on five litres of water

Yes you can – brush teeth‚ shower‚ shave‚ wash and condition your hair with five litres of water and use what’s left to flush the toilet.
News
4 hours ago

Dining in the drought - 'pasta la vista‚ baby'

Pasta and boiled vegetables are disappearing from some menus as restaurants do their bit to save every drop of water in drought-ravaged Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town's non-existent clouds: is there even a silver lining?

In the drought-stricken Cape‚ fear and loathing are flowing far more richly than any water source as Day Zero looms.
News
1 day ago

UCT drafts plans to survive Day Zero

Contingency plans are being drawn up to enable the University of Cape Town to keep functioning if the taps run dry in the Mother City.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Baby Siwaphiwe's mom will spend five years in prison for fake ... South Africa
  2. DUT management claims it’s business as usual as strike enters day 8 South Africa
  3. School stationery worth hundreds sold for R69 in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. We will deal with consumer debt‚ says Msimanga South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X