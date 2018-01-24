The Durban University of Technology insists it’s business as usual at the embattled institution‚ despite a deadlock with striking staffers.

The strike over wage increases entered its eighth day on Wednesday‚ following the impasse‚ with determined academic and administration workers refusing to budge on their 10% wage increase demand.

Last week DUT staff embarked on protest action following a breakdown in salary increase negotiations for 2018.

The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said last week that staff should not return to work until management concedes to its demand of 10%. DUT offered its staff 4%.

The strike action has hampered the registration of students‚ but DUT has called on students to register online.