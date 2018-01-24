DUT management claims it’s business as usual as strike enters day 8
The Durban University of Technology insists it’s business as usual at the embattled institution‚ despite a deadlock with striking staffers.
The strike over wage increases entered its eighth day on Wednesday‚ following the impasse‚ with determined academic and administration workers refusing to budge on their 10% wage increase demand.
Last week DUT staff embarked on protest action following a breakdown in salary increase negotiations for 2018.
The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said last week that staff should not return to work until management concedes to its demand of 10%. DUT offered its staff 4%.
The strike action has hampered the registration of students‚ but DUT has called on students to register online.
Alan Khan‚ senior director of corporate affairs at DUT‚ said in a statement: “After a meeting between management and the three labour unions‚ including Nehawu‚ Tertiary Education National Union of South Africa and National Tertiary Education Union‚ sadly no agreement was reached between both parties.
“Despite the deadlock‚ DUT remains committed to continuously engaging with our labour representatives‚ in order to reach an amicable solution to the staff strike.
“DUT management and union leaders have met over the course of the last week in an attempt to find a solution that will end the strike.”
Khan said two options were put on the table.
“The first option was a revised offer of 5.5% increase on basic salary and a R200 housing allowance increase‚ with no once-off bonus.
“The second option was a 5.75% increase on basic salary and a 5.75% housing allowance increase‚ with no once-off bonus.
“DUT management also offered a without-prejudice-offer of 6% on basic salary and 6% on the housing allowance valid for the course of the meeting.
“It was then that the three labour unions walked out of the meeting without committing to any other further engagement‚” said Khan.
The institution still remains open.
Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Khaya Xaba said: “We are not finding common ground and the strike continues.”
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE