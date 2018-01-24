“I let her go in 2009 as she was too young. I am now taking her again and she will be mine for good!!!”

This was the chilling note that the Khumalo* family found in their yard‚ near a hole in their fence‚ used as a post box‚ at their Atteridgeville home on Sunday.

Now the family fears that their daughter is coveted by someone in the neighbourhood – someone who has been biding his time since an initial attempt to abscond with her failed.

Police‚ however‚ say they are yet to make any arrests.

“A case has been opened and our investigations are under way. We will interview the victim but at the moment‚ she is still in hospital‚” said Captain Thomas Mufamadi.

He said the note would form part of their investigation. He was unable to immediately ascertain the status of the police investigation into the alleged 2009 abduction.

Recalling the trauma they went through when their daughter‚ now 21-year-old‚ was allegedly abducted eight years ago‚ the family said they knew not to take the threat lightly.

Mbali’s father‚ Sipho‚ described their shock when she went missing on Sunday at around 3.30pm.