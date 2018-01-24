Mxolisi Ngwane and Thabisile Dlamini had a rough start to the new year after their three-year-old daughter‚ Siphesihle‚ went missing on New Year’s Eve during an early morning church service.

Her father told TimesLIVE that it had been a tough three weeks for the KwaZulu-Natal family‚ and they have hoped and prayed for little Siphesihle’s return. But she is still missing.

"Her mother had gone to church with her. They were visiting the church in Amandawe for the very first time after being invited by a neighbour‚” said Mxolisi.

“The visitors were called to the front to be welcomed and the mother left Siphesihle sitting on the chair‚ holding her handbag. When she returned‚ the child was gone and she asked the lady who had invited her where the child was but she was nowhere to be found.”

Thabisile told TimesLIVE she was shocked when she returned to an empty seat.

“My handbag was on the floor when I returned and I immediately panicked because Siphesihle is the kind of child who would never even go to the toilet without telling me‚” the soft-spoken women said.

A search of the church premises was conducted with congregants being asked whether they had seen the child.

“One child said her older sisters had left the church with Siphesihle‚” Mxolisi said.

“I had never seen that child before and she told me this as we stood at the door of the church with other church members‚” Thabisile said.

Thabisile‚ the woman who had invited her to the church‚ and another church member headed to the child’s home‚ looking for Siphesihle.

“The siblings [aged 18 and 19] said they bought Siphesihle chips and then told her to go back [to the church]‚” said Mxolisi.