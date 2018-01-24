“Guys. I did it. I brushed teeth‚ showered‚ shaved and washed and conditioned my hair‚ using 5L of water‚ and caught it all to use to flush the toilet tonight. To be honest‚ it was actually so easy‚ I'm aiming for 4L tomorrow‚” she posted.

And then she spelled out exactly how it can be done.

1. Measure 5L hot water into a smallish bucket. 2. Take a quarter glass out to brush your teeth. 3. Wash your face. Best done first. 4. Flip your hair over the bucket and wet it‚ using a jug. 5. Rinse over the bucket to catch all the water you shower with. 6. Repeat 4 and 5 to condition. 7. Soap up. 8. Rinse yourself using the jug. Stand in a bigger container while you do this to catch all the water for your toilet. 9. Shave (do this last‚ otherwise it's gross).

“I thought it would be impossible but this is so doable! Try it tomorrow and challenge a friend to so the same. This thing is real‚” she wrote.

The post on Sunday drew widespread praise. James Thompson wrote‚ “Well done‚ Shana. Inspirational stuff! This crisis has adjusted us all‚ forever.”

“Where there's a will...there's a way!!! Well done and let us all take inspiration from these useful day to day experiences‚” wrote Neena Eddie.