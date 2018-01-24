South Africa

How to shower‚ wash hair‚ shave‚ flush loo on five litres of water

24 January 2018 - 08:59 By Timeslive
Cape Town's crippling drought has spawned a multitude of innovative ideas and DIY projects‚ shared by residents online.
Cape Town's crippling drought has spawned a multitude of innovative ideas and DIY projects‚ shared by residents online.
Image: YouTube/ Shafeek Davids

Yes you can – brush teeth‚ shower‚ shave‚ wash and condition your hair with five litres of water and use what’s left to flush the toilet.

Capetonians have been all atwitter at the prospect of having to live on 50 litres of water a day – per person‚ per household – when level 6b water restrictions take effect on February 1. The new target has been reduced from the previous 87 litres per person‚ per day.

The city’s crippling drought has spawned a multitude of innovative ideas and DIY projects‚ shared by residents online.

Shana Kreusch‚ an operations manager at an organisation that helps disadvantaged primary school pupils‚ shared her five litre hack on the Water Shedding Western Cape Facebook page.

“Guys. I did it. I brushed teeth‚ showered‚ shaved and washed and conditioned my hair‚ using 5L of water‚ and caught it all to use to flush the toilet tonight. To be honest‚ it was actually so easy‚ I'm aiming for 4L tomorrow‚” she posted.

And then she spelled out exactly how it can be done.

1. Measure 5L hot water into a smallish bucket. 2. Take a quarter glass out to brush your teeth. 3. Wash your face. Best done first. 4. Flip your hair over the bucket and wet it‚ using a jug. 5. Rinse over the bucket to catch all the water you shower with. 6. Repeat 4 and 5 to condition. 7. Soap up. 8. Rinse yourself using the jug. Stand in a bigger container while you do this to catch all the water for your toilet. 9. Shave (do this last‚ otherwise it's gross).

“I thought it would be impossible but this is so doable! Try it tomorrow and challenge a friend to so the same. This thing is real‚” she wrote.

The post on Sunday drew widespread praise. James Thompson wrote‚ “Well done‚ Shana. Inspirational stuff! This crisis has adjusted us all‚ forever.”

“Where there's a will...there's a way!!! Well done and let us all take inspiration from these useful day to day experiences‚” wrote Neena Eddie.

Amazing 3liters of water to shower

Shafeek Davids‚ not to be outdone‚ posted a video of his shower routine‚ which uses just three litres of water.

Kreusch added: “After some great and challenging conversation over this‚ I realise it's important to acknowledge that thousands upon thousands in our city live like this every day.


SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

“Except they don't get to fill the bucket with hot water‚ from a tap‚ in a bathroom‚ in a house.

"I certainly hope that through this‚ and through conversation‚ we can acknowledge the inequality of our privilege‚ and that this thing would become less about water and more about tackling some of the injustices around us.”

READ MORE

Cape Town's DA councillors meet to discuss no-confidence vote in De Lille

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille may face a motion of no confidence from her own party because of defiance.
Politics
16 hours ago

Day Zero moves nine days closer for Cape Town in just a week

Day Zero for Cape Town has moved nine days closer in a week‚ and is now expected on Thursday April 12.
News
17 hours ago

Plea by Cosatu for Ramaphosa to intervene in Cape Town’s water crisis

The Congress of SA Trade Unions in the Western Cape has called on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the water crisis faced by the City ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Liberia's youth betting on Weah economic miracle Africa
  2. Fresh tremors halt search ops after Japan volcano eruption World
  3. Road rage incident turns ugly after driver shot South Africa
  4. Somalia lures defectors in new push against insurgents Africa
  5. How to shower‚ wash hair‚ shave‚ flush loo on five litres of water South Africa

Latest Videos

“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
X