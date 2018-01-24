The Western Cape is not alone in its water woes.

Umgeni Water - which is the largest supplier of bulk potable water in KwaZulu-Natal - fears that the biggest dam in its operational area may dry up in a few months unless there is torrential rainfall.

The entity warned that the Albert Falls Dam was “at an extremely low level”‚ mainly because of poor rainfall.

“A further complication is high temperatures that are being experienced‚ which is causing evaporation of surface water‚” said Shami Harichunder‚ Umgeni Water spokesman.

“It has been estimated that in the worst-case scenario - if there is no rainfall‚ if high temperatures continue and if no water is released from Midmar Dam - Albert Falls could reach dead storage by between 10 and 12 months.”

Harichunder explained that dead storage meant "that all that remains in a dam is silt".