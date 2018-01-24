Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has asked for more time to answer questions about the court case central to allowing the Life Esidimeni saga to progress.

Mahlangu was under cross-examination about her role as the most senior person in charge the Life Esidimeni move that led to the deaths of 143-mentally ill patients.

Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim asked her about the court case that the Gauteng Health department won‚ allowing the transfer of 1‚700 patients to begin.

Mahlangu said only that she remembers "something like that".

SA Depression and Anxiety Group and Section 27 entered into a settlement with the Gauteng Department of Health in December‚ 2015‚ in which the department assured the NGOs it would keep them updated on plans to move the 1‚700 Life Esidimeni patients and to ensure NGOs used for placement were suitable.

When about 50 patients were about to be discharged in March‚ the NGOs approached the court to urgently stop the moves as they were in breach of the settlement. But the Department of Health said the patients were ready to be "discharged" from care.