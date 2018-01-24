NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take

When The Times newspaper closed at the end of last year, we promised you a new digital-only publication early in the new year. That time has now come.

On February 1, Times Select will launch as South Africa’s first digital daily edition, put together by an expert editorial team to tell you what you need to know and why it matters – all in a convenient 20-minute read.

What is Times Select?

Times Select will retain The Times's sassy tone, which readers loved, and give you a sharply edited view of the news of the day.

It will include South African news exclusive to Times Select as well as a careful selection of other important or interesting national, business, lifestyle, sport and world news.

The top columnists and writers from the former print edition will now be available exclusively for Times Select readers: Justice Malala, Ranjeni Munusamy, Tom Eaton, Jonathan Jansen, Darrel Bristow-Bovey, Tony Leon, Wendy Knowler, Andile Ndlovu and more.

Who can read Times Select?

From February 1, you'll be able to try out Times Select at no cost simply by registering on the site. If you've already registered on TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE or SowetanLIVE, you'll be able to sign in with the same details.

In April, Times Select will become a product for subscribers only, with daily and monthly rates to be announced soon.

All Sunday Times subscribers who previously received the print edition of The Times on weekdays will have full access to Times Select from day one and won't have to pay once pricing is announced. This is exclusive to existing Sunday Times print subscribers.

How is Times Select different from TimesLIVE?

Unlike news sites that produce a constant stream of breaking news, Times Select will cut through the noise for readers who are overloaded with information or too busy to spend their lives glued to a screen.

TimesLIVE will keep publishing a wide range of free news 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while Times Select will be an unmissable once-a-day snapshot of essential news.

When will Times Select be published?

A new edition of Times Select will be online daily from Monday to Friday at 5am. Readers will also be able to sign up for a morning newsletter delivered via email.