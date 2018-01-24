A Johannesburg man is in a critical condition after a road rage incident with another motorist turned ugly on Tuesday in Soweto.

The two taxi drivers started off by blocking each other’s right of way and ended up jumping out of their vehicles and engaging in a fist fight.

“During the boxing fight‚ according to the people who were there‚ the one driver could not stand the firing power of the other driver’s fists. He then decided to go back to his taxi and pulled out his firearm‚” said police Captain Mpande Khoza.

The suspect shot the victim three times – in the shoulder‚ stomach and hip‚ Khoza said.

After shooting him‚ the suspect ran away and vanished in nearby the bushes‚ leaving his taxi in the road‚ Khoza said.

“The victim was then rushed to Baragwanath hospital‚ where he is in a serious condition. We appeal to the community to assist the police with information of the whereabouts of the driver. His name is M.J. Masiloane from Naledi in Soweto but we believe that he might be hiding with his colleagues or girlfriends‚” he said.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Moroka detective head Colonel Japie van Wyk at 084 587 4049 or 011 527 0000 during office hours.