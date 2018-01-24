A rock thrown at a passing car on the N3 near the Brickfield Road off-ramp on Wednesday morning landed on the unoccupied front passenger seat.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 37-year-old woman was driving her Mini Cooper on the N3 near the Durban Christian Centre when a rock shattered the vehicle's windscreen.

"The vehicle was damaged. The motorist did not sustain any injuries‚" she said.

No arrests have been made.

Community crime fighters allege that a local‚ homeless man threw the rock at the vehicle before fleeing towards the Tollgate Bridge.

"The man is known to those patrolling in the area. He has been linked to a similar case so there is a manhunt for him‚" a community patroller said.

There have been several reports of rocks being thrown from bridges onto vehicles in the past month following a deadly incident in which Amina Haffajee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ were killed when a boulder was thrown from a highway overpass on the N2 near Tongaat.

Anti-crime activists have banded together to patrol areas in which incidents had been reported. However no arrests have been made. They plan to now host an awareness campaign for communities to unite against rock throwing.

Abantu Bbahlangene Against Crime‚ led by the EThekwini Central Cluster community policing forum‚ will spread the message in a convoy with police on Saturday.

"This is a plea to all citizens of our community to unite and show true solidarity against this atrocious scourge that has befallen our society‚ causing panic and resulting in the loss of innocent lives‚" states the invitation that is being circulated on social media.