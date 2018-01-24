Ten traffic officers have been arrested in Polokwane for allegedly taking bribes from motorists who had committed offences‚ officials said.

The arrests took place on Tuesday‚ the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

"The number of suspects arrested in Limpopo in connection with bribery and corruption since December now stands at 30‚" the RTMC said in a statement.

"Last month 20 suspects‚ including traffic officers‚ licensing officers and their civilian collaborators‚ were arrested in Tzaneen and surrounding areas."

More arrests could be made as authorities embark on an anti-corruption drive‚ the RTMC said. Tuesday's arrests followed investigations by the Hawks and the RTMC's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.