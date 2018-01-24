A video depicting minibus taxis‚ cars and bakkies being washed with copious amounts of water at an informal settlement has provoked furious debate in Cape Town.

It was shot by “Gershwin” who described himself as the creator of “some silly‚ funny‚ sometimes serious vids‚ highlighting the beauty and awesome place that we live in” and was uploaded on his Facebook page.

It starts with drone footage of the Mother City‚ showing the beaches and buildings. “The City of Cape‚ the first ever major city to run out of water. Once our dam levels reach 13.5% the government will turn off our water‚” is the opening line.

“How informed are our citizens? Or are they just negligent? Or do they choose to not care. Do we now as citizens who have saved water have to suffer because of those who never took it upon themselves to save water‚” he asked.

“Why is water still being wasted despite all the campaigns enforced by the government. It is a scary thought to think that a beautiful city like Cape Town will soon be running dry on water. People will be queuing in lines for water‚ only 39% of us are saving and the other 61% is blatantly wasting the water.”