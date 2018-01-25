South Africa

67 arrested in raid by City of Joburg on hijacked properties

25 January 2018 - 19:33 By Timeslive
Sixty-seven undocumented immigrants were arrested in a crackdown of three hijacked properties in Hillbrow. File photo.
Sixty-seven undocumented immigrants were arrested in a crackdown of three hijacked properties in Hillbrow. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sixty-seven undocumented immigrants were arrested on Wednesday after the City of Johannesburg conducted a crime prevention operation in three hijacked and bad properties in Hillbrow.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the arrested people would be detained at the Hillbrow Police Station. Immigration officers from Home Affairs were expected to process them to ascertain relevant information.

“Criminals must know that they might run but there is no place for them to hide in Johannesburg‚” Mashaba said.

He said the City had conducted an audit of some 500 bad buildings‚ about 134 of which had been confirmed as hijacked. 24 of the 500 bad buildings belonged to the City.

“It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our City and take it back from the criminal elements such as landlords who take advantage of desperate people and house them under deplorable conditions. “We are committed to ensuring that we stop the rot in our inner city and make it a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live work and play‚” Mashaba said.

READ MORE:

Mashaba accuses business groups of trying to hijack projects

Business groups have been accused of trying to hijack projects by using violence and intimidation to score contracts‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on ...
News
2 days ago

R2,5k bribe allegedly leads to Joburg official's downfall

A Johannesburg official and two accomplices have been arrested for accepting a bribe of R2‚500 from a resident in Selby.
News
2 days ago

Former Johannesburg Housing MMC arrested for fraud and corruption

ANC councillor and former Johannesburg MMC of Housing Dan Bovu and an alleged accomplice handed themselves over to the police after being accused of ...
News
8 days ago

Defaulters have begun paying: Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says since his recent blitz on illegal connections and non-paying property owners‚ defaulters have started to ...
Politics
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Toyota South Africa recalls more than 700,000 vehicles South Africa
  2. Biker killed in rear-end collision South Africa
  3. 67 arrested in raid by City of Joburg on hijacked properties South Africa
  4. Three JMPD constables arrested for murder of journalist South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X