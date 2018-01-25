A tractor‚ trailer and game. That’s what disgraced former national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane’s alleged middle man - a second-hand car salesman - received R1-million for.

He denied it was a bribe earmarked for Phahlane‚ paid to him by businessman Keith Keating‚ whose company Forensic Data Analysis (FDA) has scored contracts worth more than R5bn from SAPS since 2010.

But an affidavit written by IPID boss Robert McBride this week says this claim is ridiculous. He questions why‚ if there was nothing to hide‚ the owner of the vehicles which were either sold or bought by the dealership was listed as “John Doe” and that all the files for the sales were missing. He says a clear link has been established between the alleged offences and what is in the warrant.

In December‚ Keating launched an urgent high court application to have IPID and Hawks raids on the properties of his company and staff declared illegal.

Keating claims that search and seizure warrants were illegally obtained‚ were littered with errors and were designed to close his business down. He also questioned why police used private forensic lawyers to assist them in their operation.

Keating and FDA are being investigated for allegedly paying kickbacks to Phahlane via a second-hand Pretoria car dealership and international bank accounts in return for being awarded tenders.