The alleged mastermind behind the murder of a couple from Mooinooi in North West on Thursday again claimed that he had no idea why he was in custody.

“To tell you the truth‚ I do not know really‚” the 52-year-old owner of a panel beating company said after Magistrate Semakuleng Thamage asked him if he knew why he is in custody.

On Friday‚ state prosecutor Christine Molautsi asked the man - who is accused number two in the case - if he knew he allegedly murdered.

“No‚ I don’t know‚” he replied.

The man – who cannot be named until he has pleaded as this is a sexual offenses case – is one of eight people accused of brutally slaying Joey and Anisha van Niekerk‚ a married same-sex couple‚ who disappeared from their smallholding outside Mooinooi on December 10 last year.