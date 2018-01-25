The community of Moffat View‚ Johannesburg‚ was unaware on Wednesday that the reason for a power outage in the area was the electrocution of alleged cable thieves and not the weather.

Thinking that a heavy storm the evening before had caused the electricity to trip‚ community members failed to log the complaint with authorities until the next morning.

It was only once the local neighbourhood watch‚ SS Crime Alert‚ went in search of the fault that the true cause came to light.

The power outage was caused by a pair of alleged would-be cable thieves digging for copper in the early hours of the morning.

A man was found dead in the trench he had been digging and his colleague beside him was critically injured with severe burns.

SS Crime Alert said that the community had been affected by cable theft in the past.