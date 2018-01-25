Numerous night club owners in the city centre have confirmed to TimesLIVE that they pay money to security groups belonging to either Lifman or Modack - and that they had no say whether or not they wanted their services.

They did not want to be identified because they fear for their lives and the safety of loved ones‚ some stating‚ “I have a wife and children...” before tailing off.

Veroni claims in the affidavit that he was contacted by controversial Cape Town businessman Lifman on December 26 and told that should he write a statement revealing the extent of Booysen’s criminal exploits. He would then ensure that “his police” would not oppose bail after they arrested him.

He said that he was contacted by “a member of a faction wanting to take over the security industry” shortly before Lifman called him. It is understood that he was referring to “Donkie” Booysen.

“This person then contacted Mr Mark Lifman. Mr Mark Lifman then told me on the phone he knows about the warrant of arrest members of the Cape Town Cluster Unit has for me‚” reads the affidavit.

Veary is the head of the Cape Town Cluster Unit and also the man driving the investigation relating to the group’s alleged extortion of the Grand Cafe in Greenpoint. Veary‚ who was present during Hendricks’ testimony‚ smiled sheepishly and shook his head in denial at the allegations.