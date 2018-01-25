The head of the project to move patients from Life Esidimeni homes‚ former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ spent a gruelling second day on the stand on Wednesday as she was questioned about her role in the policy implementation that resulted in the deaths of 143 mentally ill patients.

Here are five highlights from her testimony:

1) If she were to do it all over‚ she would cancel the Life Esidimeni contract again.

At the end of day two‚ Mahlangu was asked with the benefit of hindsight‚ what she would do. She said she would cancel the Life Esidimeni contract again‚ but implement the move differently.

The three Life Esidimeni homes looked after severely mentally ill patients at a cost of R320 a day.

Mahlangu said at one point: "There was nothing wrong to cancel the contract. What went wrong was with the implementation of the project."

2) It emerged that R190-million had been budgeted for NGOs‚ but R176-million was being paid for Life Esidimeni homes in 2015.

Since 2015‚ Mahlangu has maintained that the contract with Life Esidimeni was ended in order to save money.