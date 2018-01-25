South Africa

IN FULL | Court orders Brian Molefe to pay back pension millions

25 January 2018 - 11:53 By TimesLIVE
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.
Image: Alon Skuy

The full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Thursday ordered former Eskom boss Brian Molefe to pay back the estimated R11-million he received as part of R30.1-million pension payout.

The court declared the decision to re-instate Molefe as invalid and also ordered him to pay the legal costs of trade union Solidarity‚ the DA and EFF.

The court concluded that Molefe’s assertion that he never resigned but took early retirement was “manifestly false” and that his reinstatement as the power utility’s Group CEO was at “variance with the principle of legality”.

Read the full judgment below:

