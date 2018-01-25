Save the Children on Thursday confirmed that three of its staff members were killed in an attack on its office in Jalalabad‚ Afghanistan.

The global child protection organisation's South African branch said that none of the victims was South African. They said four others were injured and receiving medical treatment. Other staff were safely rescued from the office.

Save the Children South Africa spokesperson Lois Moodley said the organisation was shocked at the violence carried out against dedicated humanitarians‚ committed to improving the lives of millions of children in Afghanistan.

"Investigations into the nature of the attack are ongoing and the motive cannot yet be confirmed."

"Attacks against aid workers must never be tolerated and have a direct impact on the children we work to protect‚" she said.

Moodley said the South African branch was part of a global movement that contributed to the protection of children in Afghanistan.

Save the Children has been working in Afghanistan since 1976‚ providing life-saving health‚ education‚ nutrition and child protection programmes.

"We have temporarily suspended our operations across the country following Wednesday's events‚ however we remain fully committed to helping the most deprived children of Afghanistan‚" Moodley said.