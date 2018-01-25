South Africa

Local child protection organisation appalled at deadly attack on Afghanistan branch

25 January 2018 - 10:34 By Nivashni Nair
Smoke rises at the site of a blast near the office of the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from Reuters TV footage, January 24, 2018.
Smoke rises at the site of a blast near the office of the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from Reuters TV footage, January 24, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/ReutersTV

Save the Children on Thursday confirmed that three of its staff members were killed in an attack on its office in Jalalabad‚ Afghanistan.

The global child protection organisation's South African branch said that none of the victims was South African. They said four others were injured and receiving medical treatment. Other staff were safely rescued from the office.

Save the Children South Africa spokesperson Lois Moodley said the organisation was shocked at the violence carried out against dedicated humanitarians‚ committed to improving the lives of millions of children in Afghanistan.

"Investigations into the nature of the attack are ongoing and the motive cannot yet be confirmed."

"Attacks against aid workers must never be tolerated and have a direct impact on the children we work to protect‚" she said.

Moodley said the South African branch was part of a global movement that contributed to the protection of children in Afghanistan.

Save the Children has been working in Afghanistan since 1976‚ providing life-saving health‚ education‚ nutrition and child protection programmes.

"We have temporarily suspended our operations across the country following Wednesday's events‚ however we remain fully committed to helping the most deprived children of Afghanistan‚" Moodley said.  

11 wounded as gunmen attack Save the Children aid group in Afghanistan

Gunmen stormed an office of Save the Children in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, in an ongoing attack that has wounded at least 11 ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Electricity outage affects Gautrain service South Africa
  2. ‘I cannot carry personal blame’ for Esidimeni tragedy says Mahlangu South Africa
  3. Dlamini failed to heed advice on social grants saga: former DG South Africa
  4. WATCH | China's cloned macaque monkeys steal our hearts Sci-Tech
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X