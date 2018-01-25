Man arrested after police find multi-million rand heroin haul

A payload of 200 kilograms of heroin with a street value of several million rand was seized at the Golela Border post by police on Thursday.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that a 50-year-old man was arrested while trying to cross the Swazi border.

“Members received information about a truck which was smuggling drugs from Mozambique via Swaziland coming to South Africa. An intelligence driven operation was immediately initiated and the said truck was intercepted at Golela border post‚” he said.

“A thorough search was conducted and almost 200 kilograms of heroin powder was found hidden in the back of the truck. The value is yet to be determined but is expected to run into millions of rand.”

Mulaudzi said that man would appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on drug trafficking charges and bail would be opposed pending further investigations.

The drugs‚ closely guarded by tactical police‚ would be transported to a secure location.

This comes after a major bust at a hydroponic drug laboratory on the KZN south coast on Wednesday.