Commuters travelling through Zandspruit have been asked to avoid the area on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said protest action started on Wednesday evening and resumed early on Thursday morning‚ causing traffic chaos.

“Beyers Naude between Peter Road and Johan Street has been closed. Officers are on the scene‚ diverting traffic. We ask that people avoid that area and make use of alternative routes this morning‚” Minnaar said.

Rob Beezy tweeted: “JHB - #Zandspruit #ProtestAction Damage / Violence at the Caltex Garage on the corner of Beyers Naude / Peter - motorists still urged to avoid the area”