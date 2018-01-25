South Africa

Protest action in Zandspruit

25 January 2018 - 08:31 By Petru Saal
Protest action in Zandspruit informal settlement.
Image: Facebook/Drift Reaction cc

Commuters travelling through Zandspruit have been asked to avoid the area on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said protest action started on Wednesday evening and resumed early on Thursday morning‚ causing traffic chaos.

“Beyers Naude between Peter Road and Johan Street has been closed. Officers are on the scene‚ diverting traffic. We ask that people avoid that area and make use of alternative routes this morning‚” Minnaar said.

Rob Beezy tweeted: “JHB - #Zandspruit #ProtestAction Damage / Violence at the Caltex Garage on the corner of Beyers Naude / Peter - motorists still urged to avoid the area”

Alert SA tweeted: “Caltex Garage on the cnr of Beyers and Peter Rd‚ Zandspruit‚ has been vandalised and robbed by protesters.”

IronDog4x4 tweeted: “Start with Zandspruit this morning. No Cops and Cars are getting damaged.” 

