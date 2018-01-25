Protest action in Zandspruit
Commuters travelling through Zandspruit have been asked to avoid the area on Thursday morning.
Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said protest action started on Wednesday evening and resumed early on Thursday morning‚ causing traffic chaos.
“Beyers Naude between Peter Road and Johan Street has been closed. Officers are on the scene‚ diverting traffic. We ask that people avoid that area and make use of alternative routes this morning‚” Minnaar said.
Rob Beezy tweeted: “JHB - #Zandspruit #ProtestAction Damage / Violence at the Caltex Garage on the corner of Beyers Naude / Peter - motorists still urged to avoid the area”
JHB - #Zandspruit #ProtestAction— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 24, 2018
RT @DJCZO47 Dont use Beyers Naude passing Honeydew/Zandspruit the is protest going on. Tyres burning on de road
Alert SA tweeted: “Caltex Garage on the cnr of Beyers and Peter Rd‚ Zandspruit‚ has been vandalised and robbed by protesters.”
Caltex Garage on the cnr of Beyers and Peter Rd, Zandspruit, has been vandalised and robbed by protesters,... https://t.co/wd9wcwUFZB— Alert SA (@AlertSA1) January 25, 2018
IronDog4x4 tweeted: “Start with Zandspruit this morning. No Cops and Cars are getting damaged.”
Start with Zandspruit this morning. No Cops and Cars are getting damaged.— IronDog4x4 (@IronDog4x4) January 25, 2018
