Sewers will keep functioning‚ Cape Town assures residents

The City of Cape Town says it will ensure that its water-borne sewerage system continues to function in the event of Day Zero.

Drought-stricken Cape Town faces the prospect of running so low on water that the municipality may turn off the supply to taps and ration residents to 25 litres per person a day. The latest estimate for this unprecedented event is April 12.

The city has been encouraging residents to curb their water use by flushing less frequently. However‚ if the water flow in the system is reduced too sharply‚ there is a risk of blockages and raw sewage leaks.