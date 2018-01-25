Shock over squatting students at Walter Sisulu University

A parliamentary oversight committee has expressed shock over the vast number of students squatting in residences at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The portfolio committee on higher education and training is on a week-long oversight trip to the province to gauge the readiness of institutions for the 2018 academic year.

“The committee received a first-hand experience of the situation at WSU’s Nelson Mandela Drive Campus‚ where a single room accommodates three or more students due to limited student accommodation and the non-existence of access controls in the student residences‚” said a statement issued on behalf of committee chair Connie September on Thursday.

“Also‚ both WSU’s Zamukulungisa and Nelson Mandela Drive Campuses have decaying student residence‚ lecture rooms and recreational facilities – something that poses a grave challenge to student development.”

Student Representative Council members; the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) and the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) raised concerns about overcrowding and a lack of maintenance at residences.