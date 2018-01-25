Dhlomo said while patients struggled to get to the hospital‚ some operations had to be cancelled as doctors could not get to work on time.

At the hospital’s emergency department not all staff reported on duty‚ so patients with non-life threatening ailments were discharged and asked to return the next day. The urology clinic cancelled appointments due to unavailability of the doctor. In the orthopaedics unit‚ most doctors arrived only around midday‚ and are only doing emergency work. The surgical disciplines did not have capacity to run full theatre operation lists.

Dhlomo said while surgical emergencies were carrying on‚ scheduled surgical operations had to be cancelled.

Dhlomo said patients with ear‚ nose and throat-related ailments were seen late as the doctor could not get through on time. This was also the case with the ophthalmologist‚ who might have to cancel a few cases. He said the obstetrics unit was only able to run one theatre. A second theatre was only opened just before 1pm.