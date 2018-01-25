South Africa

Toyota South Africa recalls more than 700,000 vehicles

25 January 2018 - 20:22 By Reuters
Toyota's South African unit recalled more than 700,000 vehicles.
Image: 123RF/Wiesław Jarek

Japanese carmaker Toyota's South African unit recalled more than 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with safety bags used in the cars, an official at Toyota South Africa said.

"Toyota South Africa has initiated an immediate recall in excess of 700,000 vehicles across 10 models, including Lexus. This is part of an ongoing global campaign initiated by car manufacturers related to defective Takata safety bags," the official said on Thursday. 

