Two police officers allegedly involved in the distribution of illicit drugs and transporting them from Swaziland to South Africa were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Hawks spokeswoman Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Macdonald Masilela‚ 32‚ and Sibusiso Shabangu‚ 41 were arrested in a pre-dawn operation following an extended investigation which began in 2016

The men were arrested by the Mpumalanga Hawks with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit at Jeppes Reef‚ a town a few kilometres from the Swaziland border.

During their arrests at their homes‚ Masilela was found in possession of an unlicensed rifle and ammunition.

In Shabangu’s house‚ police located two duplicate dockets from Schoemansdal Police Station.

The matter has been referred to the Hawks Serious Corruption Unit for further investigation. Masilela and Shabangu appeared at the Tonga Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of drug trafficking‚ corruption and illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and they were granted R1‚000 bail each.

Masilela is expected to appear again on March 7 at the same court while Shabangu’s case was transferred to the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court where he will appear on March 15.