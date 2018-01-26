South Africa

Apartheid-era gatherings act declared unconstitutional

26 January 2018 - 13:11 By Barbara Maregele
Members and supporters of the Social Justice Coalition celebrated at the High Court today.
Members and supporters of the Social Justice Coalition celebrated at the High Court today.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks

Western Cape High Court Judge Thandazwa Ndita this week declared a section of the Regulation of Gatherings Act unconstitutional. Ndita also set aside the convictions of ten Social Justice Coalition (SJC) members charged with contravening the Act.

The case was brought by the SJC against the Minister of Police. Equal Education‚ the Open Society Justice Initiative and The UN Special Rapporteur were admitted as friends of the court (amici curiae).

This follows the arrest of 21 members and supporters of the SJC who were charged with contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act (RGA) in September 2013 after a peaceful protest outside the civic centre in Cape Town. They had chained themselves to the railing of the building in an attempt to get the attention of Mayor Patricia de Lille.

According to the Act‚ organisers of gatherings with more than 15 people are required to submit a notice to protest to the city authorities. The SJC members did not do this. In February 2015‚ ten members of the group identified as the conveners of the protest were convicted under the Act. The remaining 11 were acquitted.

IFP defends Ingonyama Trust land ownership

The Inkatha Freedom Party has dismissed ANC proposals to take control of rural land‚ including that owned by the Ingonyama Trust.
Politics
5 hours ago

The SJC appealed against these convictions at the Western Cape High Court in 2016. One of the convicted SJC members‚ Nolulama Jara‚ died in August 2015 but Jara’s name is still listed in the appeal.

The judgment handed down by Judge Ndita on Wednesday comes six months after the parties presented their closing arguments in court. The Social Justice Coalition argued that sections of the Regulation of Gatherings Act are unconstitutional. The police argued that notice of intention to protest was necessary to allow for authorities to plan ahead and ensure that gatherings are managed in an orderly manner with minimal disruption.

Before reading her verdict‚ Ndita apologised to the court for the amount of time she had taken to “hand down judgment without any reservations”.

Handing down her judgment‚ she said that the criminal sanction in the Act was “disproportionate to the offence.” Instead‚ Ndita suggested that civil liability be imposed on those who failed to give notice. “It was also suggested that the state could impose administrative penalties” because these are fines and do not “carry with them the stigma” of a criminal conviction.

Cannabis rules that will blow your mind

The South African so-called dagga-couple is closely watching the state of California where marijuana is now legal - unless it is sold in an edible ...
News
22 days ago

“Section 12 (1) (A) of the RGA is hereby declared unconstitutional‚” Ndita said. She said this would not affect criminal trials which had been finalised but would apply to criminal matters which had not been finalised or where the time for an appeal had not expired.

A group of 40 activists cheered and sang on the steps of the court. Axolile Notywala‚ SJC general secretary‚ said: “The right to protest which is guaranteed by the Constitution will now be protected. Now people won’t be criminalised for protesting peacefully against injustices. It’s not just a victory for the ten but for every South African that will be protesting on the streets.”

REACTIONS

Equal Education tweeted that the historic judgment‚ which needs to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court‚ will have significant implications for South Africans wanting to exercise their right to protest‚ including children such as EE’s high school members.

The SJC retweeted Ntuthuzelo Vika‚ who recalled Nolulama Jara‚ one of the #SJC10‚ who died in 2015‚ three years before she could have her conviction set aside. "We remember Nolulama and honour her courage in our celebrating this victory‚" the message read.

and

This article was first published on GroundUp

Most read

  1. Scientists to research fish stocks and pollution on east coast of Africa Sci-Tech
  2. Magwaza denies being defiant towards Bathabile Dlamini South Africa
  3. Justice department finalising state capture inquiry regulations South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Koko fights bid by Eskom to axe him South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X