Apartheid-era gatherings act declared unconstitutional

Western Cape High Court Judge Thandazwa Ndita this week declared a section of the Regulation of Gatherings Act unconstitutional. Ndita also set aside the convictions of ten Social Justice Coalition (SJC) members charged with contravening the Act.

The case was brought by the SJC against the Minister of Police. Equal Education‚ the Open Society Justice Initiative and The UN Special Rapporteur were admitted as friends of the court (amici curiae).

This follows the arrest of 21 members and supporters of the SJC who were charged with contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act (RGA) in September 2013 after a peaceful protest outside the civic centre in Cape Town. They had chained themselves to the railing of the building in an attempt to get the attention of Mayor Patricia de Lille.

According to the Act‚ organisers of gatherings with more than 15 people are required to submit a notice to protest to the city authorities. The SJC members did not do this. In February 2015‚ ten members of the group identified as the conveners of the protest were convicted under the Act. The remaining 11 were acquitted.