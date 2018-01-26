The outbreak of listeriosis is continuing‚ with a total of 820 laboratory-confirmed cases recorded since January 2017‚ the National Institute of Communicable Diseases says.

Two weeks ago the institute said it had confirmed another 31 cases of listeriosis since January 3‚ which at the time brought the total number since the beginning of last year to 748.

This week‚ the institute said that most cases have been reported from Gauteng (59%) followed by Western Cape (13%) and KwaZulu-Natal (7%) provinces.

Cases have been diagnosed in both public (66%) and private (34%) healthcare sectors.

Ages range from birth to 93 years.

"At present‚ the source of the outbreak is not known‚" the institute said.

"Municipal Environmental Health Practitioners in all provinces have embarked on systematic inspection and sampling of meat and poultry production‚ processing‚ and packaging facilities.