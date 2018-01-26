The Johannesburg metro cop who tried to kill herself and her two children was driven by anger over her boyfriend’s “shenanigans”‚ a neighbour has said.

On Sunday‚ the woman‚ who is said to have lived with her two children‚ consumed rat poison‚ and shot her eight-year-old son in the left leg and her 11-year-old daughter in the abdomen.

The neighbour‚ who asked not to be named‚ told TimesLIVE that the woman’s boyfriend had “defrauded” her of her late husband’s policy payouts money.

“It was round 11am and I was taking a shower when I heard gunshots. We all went out to see what happened. When we got there she looked different. Terrified. she was crying and asking for help. She was hysterical.