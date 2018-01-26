South Africa

Remember the Rolex Gang? Police warn they may be back

26 January 2018 - 17:03 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Police fear that the brazen Rolex gang may be back. File photo.
Police fear that the brazen Rolex gang may be back. File photo.
Image: iStock

A brazen gang suspected of targeting and Rolex watches and stealing expensive jewellery‚ handbags and gadgets is said to have made a return to suburban Johannesburg.

The warning comes after a woman and her son‚ Thursday‚ January 18‚ were accosted by gun-wielding men in Parkhurst. According to Johannesburg East police spokesman Captain Tintswalo Sibeko‚ the woman parked her car at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 6th Street and‚ as they got out of the vehicle‚ two men approached them from behind brandish their weapons.

The men demanded a Rolex watch. They also robbed the pair of their jewellery‚ cell phone‚ car and house keys.

Infamous Umhlanga businessman victim of armed robbery

Just hours after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the latest national crime stats on Tuesday‚ another incident to be added to next year's ...
News
3 months ago

A third man‚ the woman said‚ was waiting in the car for his two cohorts.

In a second incident at the weekend‚ another victim complained to police. The man and his wife were robbed off his Rolex watch‚ handbag‚ cell phones and a wallet.

“Parkview SAPS would like to warn the residence about the Rolex Gang‚ as they have started terrorising the area. The Rolex Gang are back in the area and they are using different motor vehicles to rob the community. Residents must be vigilant at all times. If you are approached by a stranger while in your car‚ drive off‚ if possible‚ or press your hooter to attract attention‚” Sibeko said.

Most read

  1. The taxman goes to church South Africa
  2. Remember the Rolex Gang? Police warn they may be back South Africa
  3. Stop signs to replace traffic lights because of theft in Jo’burg South Africa
  4. Cape Town CBD gets smart with web technology Sci-Tech
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X