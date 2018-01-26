South Africa

SAPS golf day raises funds for children of officers killed in line of duty

26 January 2018 - 15:11 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A golf ball. File photo
Image: Andy Clark

Palesa Maqeba’s father‚ Warrant Officer Paulus Maqeba‚ will never see her graduate from the University of Pretoria with a BCom degree. He was shot dead in 2015 at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on the line of duty.

Godfrey Monene’s father‚ Warrant Officer Tsietsi Monene‚ didn’t get to see his son graduate from Rosebank College in June last year with a diploma in journalism. He was one of the people killed in the week leading to the 2012 Marikana Massacre‚ in which 34 mineworkers were shot dead.

Maqeba and Monene’s tertiary education is sponsored by the SAPS Education Trust‚ which funds children of police officers who died in the line of duty.

The SAPS held its first National Commissioner’s Golf Day Challenge at the Durban Country Club on Thursday‚ to raise funds for the Trust.

Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole thanked those who participated in the golf challenge: “We commit ourselves to giving back to the children of those members who committed and dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the people of this country until their last breath.”

He encouraged people to plough back and donate generously to the Trust.

He said that Monene and Maqeba “expressed the hope that the Trust continues to assist others like them‚ who will one day make a positive contribution to our country”.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula was also at the golf day.

The banking details of the SAPS Education Trust are:

Name: SAPS Education Trust 

Bank: Nedbank

Account no: 1003359825 

Branch: 198765‚ Belville‚ The Bridge 

Reference: Name of donor

