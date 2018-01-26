Rhema admitted it did not handle the situation well and has allowed her back.

“I feel let down by the church‚” Msimango said. “It did not give me a chance to explain my side of the story until I engaged lawyers. I’ve never before seen anyone kicked out of a place of worship.”

While the church has since apologised and allowed her back‚ Msimango said she was still not happy and was considering legal action. She said she asked the church to print the apology in their monthly newsletter‚ but they had not yet done so. “To this day none of that has been done. I don’t think justice has been done here."

Rhema Bible Church chief executive officer Giet Khoza said Van Wyk had received complaints from people in a Bible study group that Msimango's organisation was not registered and that she was soliciting money from church members.

However‚ he acknowledged that Van Wyk had not handled the matter well and said part of the pastoral committee had met with Msimango and apologised on behalf of the church.