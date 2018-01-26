Tshwane metro police department says officers will be out in full force on Friday to maintain law and order during the anticipated march by dismissed security guards and “Vat Alles” workers.

The ANC Youth League will also be staging a march despite the metro police saying its march would be illegal.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Nonhlanhla Mgiba said the only approved march was that of a group called “All Tshwane Vat Alles Employees”‚ scheduled to start at 8am from Burgers Park to Tshwane municipality headquarters and disperse at 1pm.

She said any other march would be treated as an illegal action‚ adding that metro police would be spread along the march route to maintain order.

“…the TMPD has noted information doing the rounds about another protest action by African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) scheduled for Friday 26 January 2018. This alleged protest is said to be coming from various points within the jurisdiction of the City of Tshwane proceeding to the CBD of Pretoria‚” Mgiba said.