South Africa

WATCH | Toilet paper free-for-all in Cape Town

26 January 2018 - 09:50 By Petru Saal

A truck transporting toilet rolls lost some of its cargo on Friday morning. Some Capetonians jumped at the chance to stock up on toilet paper supplies.

Thousands of toilet rolls were strewn across a busy Cape Town road on Friday after a truck lost its load.

The mishap was a bonanza for passersby.

Ian Black was driving his children to school when he noticed that the traffic was moving at a snail’s pace.

“We saw a lot of stuff in the road but we couldn’t see what it was. People got out their cars to see what was the holdup. We saw something lying in the road … it looked like bottles from afar. We saw people starting to throw it out of the road to clear the way for traffic. As we got closer‚ we saw that it was actually toilet paper‚” he said.

Then‚ out of nowhere‚ a group of people arrived‚ grabbed as many toilet rolls as they could carry and dashed off again.

People continued looting the loo paper even after police arrived at the scene.

One car appeared to have had its windscreen smashed when the truck lost its load.

