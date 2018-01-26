Mayoral committee member JP Smith said another four fines were issued to people using municipal water to mix cement‚ and more than 150 hosepipes‚ buckets and other carwashing implements were confiscated.

“While certain suburbs came in for special attention yesterday‚ we’re shifting focus to others today and beyond‚” Smith said on Friday. “We are also looking to address the transport and sale of water from boreholes.”

Department of Water spokesman Sputnik Ratau said officials swooped on farms in the Malmesbury and Tulbagh areas on Wednesday.

He said officers from the Blue Scorpions checked on compliance with water-use licences. “There was also interest in possible illegal diversions and illegal dams.”