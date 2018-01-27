The South African Human Rights Commission says that far from the situation reported following a media conference by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday‚ it can confirm that the City of Cape Town does indeed have a water plan.

Recognising however that the situation changed daily in line with consumption of water and that the city’s plans were as a consequence being amended daily‚ the city could not responsibly release its plans‚ the SAHRC said in a statement on Saturday.

“The main part of that plan‚ which requires the co-operation of all residents and businesses‚ is to make the current supply of water last for as long as possible - hence the water restrictions‚” human rights watchdog said.