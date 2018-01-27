South Africa

Durban takes a stand against rock attacks

27 January 2018 - 15:40 By Suthentira Govender
Amina Haffejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ were in a car travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when a boulder was dropped from a bridge, smashing through the windscreen and claiming both their lives. Criminals have been dropping rocks on vehicles in a bid to force the cars to stop, and become vulnerable to robbery.
Image: Supplied

Hundreds of Durban residents joined a motorcade on Saturday in a stand against a spate of rock attacks.

Local community crime-fighting groups eThekwini Secure and Abantu Abahlangene rallied a sizeable crowd to drive from the old Durban drive-in site to a notorious bridge near Tongaat‚ north of the city‚ from which rocks have been hurled at cars.

On Wednesday Metro Police officers arrested two suspected rock throwers on a bridge that runs over the N2 freeway.

The arrests come as the city struggles to combat a wave of incidents‚ even toying with the idea of erecting steel cages around hotspot bridges to protect motorists.

Last month siblings Amina and Abdul Rahim Haffejee were killed when a rock was thrown from a bridge that struck their car on the N2 near Tongaat.

Several other motorists have since survived other attacks.

The most recent was on Wednesday when a rock was thrown at a Mini Cooper on the N3 just before the Tollgate Bridge.

Durban cops arrest two men for rock-throwing

Durban Metro police officers on Wednesday arrested two suspected rock throwers on a bridge that runs over the N2 freeway near Riverhorse Valley.
News
2 days ago

Imtiaz Syed‚ a campaign organiser‚ said about 250 cars were expected to join the motorcade.

"It's a drive to create awareness about the attacks. We believe that the issues of rock placement on the roads and rock throwing are related.

"It seems criminal elements are behind these incidents‚" he said.

The city's metro police force was set to lead the convoy.

