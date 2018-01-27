Durban takes a stand against rock attacks

The arrests come as the city struggles to combat a wave of incidents‚ even toying with the idea of erecting steel cages around hotspot bridges to protect motorists.

Last month siblings Amina and Abdul Rahim Haffejee were killed when a rock was thrown from a bridge that struck their car on the N2 near Tongaat.

Several other motorists have since survived other attacks.

The most recent was on Wednesday when a rock was thrown at a Mini Cooper on the N3 just before the Tollgate Bridge.