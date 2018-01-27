Three dead after bakkie hits cow

Three people were killed and four others injured in a collision involving two bakkies in Meyerton south of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that one of the bakkies struck a cow and was then hit head on by another bakkie. The cow was killed.

injuries of the victims ranged from minor to serious.

“When ER24 arrived on the scene at 12H47‚ another service was already in attendance. Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found one bakkie on its roof and another just off the road.

“Two people were still inside the bakkie that was lying on its roof. Unfortunately‚ they were both declared dead. Another person was lying a few metres away from the bakkie and he had also succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics also found another patient that had sustained serious injuries. Three others sustained minor injuries‚” Van Huyssteen said.

She said the ER24 Oneplan helicopter had transported the seriously injured person to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further medical care.

“ER24 transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.”