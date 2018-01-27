South Africa

Three dead after bakkie hits cow

27 January 2018 - 15:12 By Timeslive
Three people were killed in a collision involving two bakkies and a cow in Meyerton.
Three people were killed in a collision involving two bakkies and a cow in Meyerton.
Image: ER24

Three people were killed and four others injured in a collision involving two bakkies in Meyerton south of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that one of the bakkies struck a cow and was then hit head on by another bakkie. The cow was killed.

injuries of the victims ranged from minor to serious.

“When ER24 arrived on the scene at 12H47‚ another service was already in attendance. Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found one bakkie on its roof and another just off the road.

“Two people were still inside the bakkie that was lying on its roof. Unfortunately‚ they were both declared dead. Another person was lying a few metres away from the bakkie and he had also succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics also found another patient that had sustained serious injuries. Three others sustained minor injuries‚” Van Huyssteen said.

She said the ER24 Oneplan helicopter had transported the seriously injured person to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further medical care.

“ER24 transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.”

READ MORE:

WATCH | Plane crash on KZN beach

A plane crashed and embedded itself into the sand on a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday morning.
News
6 hours ago

KZN crash leaves 8 dead

The death toll from a horror head-on collision on the N2 near Hibberdene on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night stands at eight.
News
5 days ago

Bakkie crashes through fence into tree‚ killing driver

A man‚ believed to be in his 20s‚ was killed on Saturday morning when his bakkie crashed through a fence and into a tree near the 11th and Protea ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban takes a stand against rock attacks South Africa
  2. Three dead after bakkie hits cow South Africa
  3. Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks World
  4. Man to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X