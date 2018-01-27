South Africa

WATCH | Plane crash on KZN beach

27 January 2018 - 09:38 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Two people have survived a plane crash on Illovo Beach, South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
Two people have survived a plane crash on Illovo Beach, South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
Image: RESCUE CARE PARAMEDICS

A plane crashed and embedded itself into the sand on a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday morning.

The pilot and passenger of the two-seater aircraft escaped with their lives - and, somehow, were barely injured.

The plane, according to Rescue Care Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson, seems to have capsized when it landed on the main beach.

“At this stage the two occupants of the plane say they are fine,” he said.

They were attended to by paramedics.

READ MORE:

KZN crash leaves 8 dead

The death toll from a horror head-on collision on the N2 near Hibberdene on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night stands at eight.
News
5 days ago

Pilot killed in light aircraft crash near Pretoria

A light aircraft pilot was killed when his plane crashed in the Tierpoort area near Pretoria late on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.
News
3 months ago

WATCH: Dashcam films small plane crashing next to highway

Police dashcam video captured the moment a single-engine plane hovered above a highway in east Texas before crashing alongside the road on ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Scores wounded in Kabul blast World
  2. Chad president reshuffles ministers Africa
  3. Ferry with 50 on board missing in central Pacific World
  4. Ex-Guatemala Supreme Court president shot dead World
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X