WATCH | Plane crash on KZN beach
27 January 2018 - 09:38
A plane crashed and embedded itself into the sand on a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday morning.
The pilot and passenger of the two-seater aircraft escaped with their lives - and, somehow, were barely injured.
Video: @rescuecare— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) January 27, 2018
Plane crash on Illovo Beach this morning. Two survive. pic.twitter.com/DcOzk9SsZO
The plane, according to Rescue Care Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson, seems to have capsized when it landed on the main beach.
“At this stage the two occupants of the plane say they are fine,” he said.
They were attended to by paramedics.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE