Televangelist Timothy Omotoso
Image: Tim Omotoso Ministries

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and one of his co accused‚ Zukiswa Sitho‚ appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Omotoso’s other co-accused‚ Lusanda Solani‚ did not appear. The trio’s newly appointed attorney‚ Peter Daubermann‚ told the court he had made new submissions to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions related to the charges all three are facing. That matter has been postponed to March 8 for a decision to be made on what the next step would be.

Daubermann further submitted a medical certificate to the court outlining that Solani was not fit to travel after recently giving birth and asked Magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi to order a stay of execution for a warrant of arrest.

Mashiyi issued the warrant of arrest and told Daubermann to ensure Solani appeared in court on February 13‚ otherwise she would forfeit her bail to the state and would be arrested.

