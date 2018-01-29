South Africa

Disability grant still collected for some of Esidimeni's missing patients

29 January 2018 - 12:57 By By Naledi Shange
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Image: Google Photo

Disability grants are still being collected for some of the 62 former Life Esidimeni patients who are missing‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Monday.

The party's Jack Bloom has opened a missing person's case at the Johannesburg Central police station in a bid to track the missing group.

"It is known that disability grants are being collected for some of them‚ so why have they not been tracked down or possible fraud detected in this matter? I suspect that many of the missing patients could be dead as they would not be able to survive long without decent care‚" Bloom said in a statement.

"This could push the total Esidimeni death toll to more than 200 patients. There are 43 men missing and 19 women.

"The full names of 55 patients are given but there are only 35 with ID numbers although dates of birth are given in all cases. In three cases‚ only a first name is known and in another case only the surname.

There is no name at all for three of the missing patients." Bloom issued a list with the names of the missing patients (see below). The same list had been given to the health department and various mental health NGOs. According to the birth dates given‚ some of the missing patients are well over 100 years old.

Around 143 patients were reported to have died when patients were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to poorly equipped‚ unlicensed NGOs. The patients died from various causes‚ including starvation.

Bloom said every effort should be made to return to treatment those who are still missing or to find out how they died and who is responsible for their deaths.

"The Esidimeni nightmare will not be over until every one of the patients is accounted for‚" he added.

READ MORE

'It was the worst week of my life': Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni hearings

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has described her appearance before the Life Esidimeni hearings last week as “the worst week of my life”.
News
8 hours ago

Instead of passing the buck, Mahlangu should give a full, honest apology

The former Gauteng MEC is showing her arrogant, uncaring side in Life Esidimeni hearings
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

62 Life Esidimeni patients are missing

The Gauteng health department has asked mental health NGOs to check whether they are giving care to people on a list of 62 missing Life Esidimeni ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. DUT strike to go on 'indefinitely' South Africa
  2. Water crisis could trigger Cape Town junk status South Africa
  3. New Crime Intelligence head and Hawks head will be appointed soon: Mbalula South Africa
  4. Disbelief‚ heartbreak over killing of hiker in Cape Town South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X