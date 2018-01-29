The Gauteng education department will on Monday formally ask the country's professional body for teachers to strike off the roll a principal implicated in a sex scandal.

Videos and photographs‚ believed to be of the headmaster of Reiger Park NR 2 Secondary School in Boksburg on Gauteng's East Rand‚ show a girl in a school uniform as well as other adults performing oral sex on him in his office. The images went viral last week.

In one of the photos taken in an office‚ a woman suspected to be a teacher at the school is seen lifting up her dress to reveal her underwear.

Gauteng education department spokesman Steve Mabona confirmed that officials will be visiting the school on Monday to‚ among other things‚ determine the identities of the girls and women in the videos and pictures. Counselling will also be provided to all affected pupils at the school.