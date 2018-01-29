Billionaire Quinton van der Burgh is mining his own bank account to pay South Africans’ bills.

The coal entrepreneur has launched his latest venture which will see him pay ordinary South Africans’ bills.

Starting off small‚ Van der Burgh will pay the debts of three families in a campaign called Act of Generosity.

The idea was birthed from the philanthropist’s desire to do more‚ the current financial crisis in the country and pleas from people on his social media pages to assist.

“It’s an old saying that you can make all the money in the world but you can’t take it with you. You can have all the success in the world‚ but I don’t feel fulfilled and that I’ve done enough. I haven’t helped enough people and I believe I need to make that change‚” said Van der Burgh.

Last year‚ thousands submitted their stories on the Quinton van der Burgh Foundation website. A professional team‚ together with Van der Burgh‚ initially selected three beneficiaries whose bills will be paid and who will have access to financial experts to help them stay out of debt.