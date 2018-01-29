South Africa

Man drowns in KZN dam

29 January 2018 - 09:42 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Facebook/North Coast Jetski Racing

Police Search and Rescue divers recovered the body of a man who drowned while swimming at a dam in Umhlali‚ north of Durban‚ on Sunday night.

The man had been part of a group of revellers who had gathered for a braai at the Lucky Linton Farm.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that first responders had rushed to the scene.

“Unfortunately the victim had already gone underwater by the time we had arrived. The IPSS aquatic team together with unit the police K9 unit did an in-water search and the body was recovered 50 metres from the side at a depth of 2 meters‚” he said.

In August‚ a six-year-old boy drowned after falling from a raft into the dam during a school outing. The boy was one of three children who had fallen into the water while being ferried across the dam at the popular venue in Umhlahli. Two other children were pulled from the water by a guide who was steering the raft‚ with the third boy remaining submerged for about 10 minutes.

