A 33-year-old man will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly stealing parts for trains.

Western Cape police said the arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation conducted by police and the rail agency Prasa.

“Police acted on information about a technician from Prasa who allegedly stole parts for trains at the Salt River depot.

“A preliminary investigation and a search was conducted in Khayelitsha at the suspect’s residence‚ where police found a petrol grinder that belongs to PRASA‚” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

She said the man would be charged with possession of stolen property.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape‚ Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula‚ praised the efforts of police members and their partners in fighting crime for ensuring the apprehension of the suspect‚ and was elated about the result of partnership policing in the fight against crime in the railway environment.