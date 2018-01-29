South Africa

Massive KZN storm leaves 3 dead and 2 missing

29 January 2018 - 11:14 By Suthentira Govender
A 'tornado-like' storm left a trail of destruction in its wake‚ uprooting trees and flooding homes.
A 'tornado-like' storm left a trail of destruction in its wake‚ uprooting trees and flooding homes.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Severe storms that ripped through northern KwaZulu-Natal have claimed three lives‚ including a child and a man who is believed to be a doctor.

The “tornado-like” storm left a trail of destruction in its wake‚ uprooting trees‚ flooding homes and taking down power lines since it hit the area from Friday.

Police search and rescue units are still searching for two missing children.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said police confirmed on Sunday that three bodies had been recovered at Overdale Farm in Dundee.

The public is urged to be careful as more severe thunderstorms are predicted.
The public is urged to be careful as more severe thunderstorms are predicted.
Image: DjSitas_SA via Twitter

“The bodies were recovered following a massive storm that has been battering the areas of Dundee‚ Ladysmith and Newcastle since Thursday last week.

“The first body of Snethemba Nxumalo‚ 31‚ was found next to the river bank. The second body of Sakheni Ncube‚ 38‚ who is believed to be a doctor was also found floating in the river. The last body of Ayabonga Steele‚ 9‚ was recovered at Ohlanga river also in Dundee‚” said Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

“We urge the public to be careful as more severe thunderstorms are predicted‚ more especially in northern parts of our province and along the berg.

“We are not taking any chances‚ hence we activated our disaster management teams at the beginning of this summer. We appeal to the public to heed our warnings via radio at all times to minimise disasters‚” said Dube-Ncube.

-TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. New social grant payment system more confusing: Black Sash Trust South Africa
  2. Massive KZN storm leaves 3 dead and 2 missing South Africa
  3. Another postponement in Omotoso court matter South Africa
  4. 'Sex video' principal must be banned: education department South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X