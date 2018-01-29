Social workers were on Monday visiting the Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg‚ which has been rocked by an alleged sex scandal.

The principal of the school has resigned‚ allegedly after videos and pictures of him and learners in compromising positions were leaked on social media.

Steve Mabona‚ spokesman of the Gauteng Department of Education‚ said the department would try to determine how many children were affected. Mabona could not confirm whether any charges had been laid against the former principal.

Last week‚ the department issued a statement‚ saying the principal's last day at the school was on January 15 after he had tendered his resignation in October 2017.

"However‚ we will report him to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) to be struck of the roll with immediate effect. The department has a zero-tolerance stance on allegations of sexual assault and has never hesitated to act‚" said Mabona.

"We strongly condemn any acts of sexual misconduct in schools and encourage learners never to listen to anybody who tells them not to tell‚ for fear of victimisation. The department is ready to support all learners and parents and where such cases are reported to the department‚ the department will act in a manner to safeguard learners and to take action against any person at schools interfering with the rights of children and their parents‚" he added.

Pictures of the principal have been doing the rounds on social media‚ with some calling for the harshest action possible.

One parent took to Facebook and wrote: "This is so not on. What about the rest of us who had confidence in you? What about the people you have helped in the past? Where does it leave us? What do women think about other men who portray a good image in public? All your good deeds are now down the drain!!!!"