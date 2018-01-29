South Africa

Two Joburg city workers suspended for allegedly being part of syndicate

29 January 2018 - 12:20 By Timeslive
Two employees working at the City of Johannesburg’s group finance department have been suspended for allegedly fraudulently transferring R800‚000 to attorneys.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the pair were part of a “syndicate of internal and external individuals‚ who swindled money from a customer’s account to an attorney’s trust account.”

“Chief among our priorities has been the process of recovering this money from the attorneys. Additionally‚ we will be laying criminal charges against both the internal and external individuals in this syndicate and ensure that everyone involved faces the full might of the law‚” he said in a statement on Monday.

Mashaba said he was disappointed that officials were still engaged in corruption‚ despite the city making it clear that corruption would not be tolerated.

“Corruption does not just steal from the City. It robs residents of much-needed services and resources. This is why corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly to eradicate it‚” he said.

