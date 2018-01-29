Two traffic officers killed as car crashes into police roadblock

Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers were killed on Monday night when a suspected drunk driver slammed into the roadblock they were manning.



While details of the accident are still emerging, a paramedic on scene told TimesLIVE that the JMPD officers had set up a roadblock on the corner of Cambridge Road and Witkoppen Road, in Sandton, on Monday night. While the operation was underway, a vehicle ploughed through the blockade.

It slammed into three cars. Two officers died, and six other people were injured.

The road was closed in both directions due to the accident.