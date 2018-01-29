Two traffic officers killed as car crashes into police roadblock
Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers were killed on Monday night when a suspected drunk driver slammed into the roadblock they were manning.
While details of the accident are still emerging, a paramedic on scene told TimesLIVE that the JMPD officers had set up a roadblock on the corner of Cambridge Road and Witkoppen Road, in Sandton, on Monday night. While the operation was underway, a vehicle ploughed through the blockade.
It slammed into three cars. Two officers died, and six other people were injured.
The road was closed in both directions due to the accident.
#ATT #AVOID JMPD were hosting a night roadblock on Witkoppen Road in Paulshof area, when a drunk driver came through, crashing into multiple vehicles and killing 2 officers. Road closed in both directions. #FatalWitkoppenRoadblock— PigSpotter™ Pty Ltd (@PigSpotter) January 29, 2018
"A BMW, a Porsche and a Toyota Corolla were waiting for inspection at the roadblock when a white Hilux bakkie, travelling at a [high] speed, slammed into the three vehicles and the two JMPD officers, killing the officers instantly," the paramedic said.
"The injured have been transported to hospital by various [emergency] services. Their injuries range from critical to mild,” he added.
The driver of the Hilux has reportedly been taken into custody. He is suspected of being intoxicated, and his blood alcohol level will be tested.
